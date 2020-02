FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) -- John Robertson, 66, walked into Foley's municipal court a free man and walked out convicted of indecent exposure. He was sentenced to jail time, probation, fines and he has to stay away from the victim. But that conviction was immediately appealed to the circuit court and he remains a free man.

"I think everybody always wants someone who victimized them to have a greater sentence but I do believe that the justice system did hold him accountable and I'm happy for that."