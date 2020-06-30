A turtle named Sue!

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (CBS Newspath)–Sue, an African spurred tortoise at the Milwaukee County Zoo, enjoyed a waterless “shell car wash” last month. According to the zoo, turtles and tortoises can feel when something touches their shell. It’s how they know to tuck their heads inside. The shell car wash is an enrichment experience for Sue, according to the zoo.

