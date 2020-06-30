MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (CBS Newspath)–Sue, an African spurred tortoise at the Milwaukee County Zoo, enjoyed a waterless “shell car wash” last month. According to the zoo, turtles and tortoises can feel when something touches their shell. It’s how they know to tuck their heads inside. The shell car wash is an enrichment experience for Sue, according to the zoo.
- Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Spotty showers and storms possible through mid-week with steamy summer temperatures
- Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz defends Missouri couple shown pointing guns at protesters
- A turtle named Sue!
- Majestic high-wire walking