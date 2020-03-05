A trip inside the Cat Museum

(KRAKOW, Poland (CBS Newspath)–MEOW! Cat enthusiasts looking for a purr-fect way to spend an afternoon can visit this museum filled with feline-inspired items in Krakow, Poland. The museum was created by a cat loving couple, and has everything from snow globes to paintings.
