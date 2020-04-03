A sign of our times

Video

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (CBS Newspath)–GROUNDED: Nearly 100 American Airline jets have been parked at Pittsburgh International Airport because flights have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. American Airlines is suspending 60% of their capacity on flights in April and up to 80% in May.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories