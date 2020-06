MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- When students at the University of South Alabama return to campus in the fall, it will be anything but normal... even after President Tony Waldrop laid out a plan for reopening.

This plan laid out encompasses all life on campus, paying extra attention to academics. "The goal has always been to make sure we can bring students back to campus this fall in a way that will protect the health of everyone on campus," said David Johnson South's chief academic officer. He went on to tell us the plan laid out came after extensive talks with a committee made up of administrators, faculty and experts at USA Health.