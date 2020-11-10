‘A miracle’: Destin boy who died in crash helps others through organ donation

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s been almost a month since 11-year-old Kohltan Ward was hit by a car while riding a bike in Destin.

The accident caused an outpouring of support from the Destin community, with thousands of people praying for a miracle.

Despite Kohltan’s life not able to be saved, his parents believe a miracle still happened.

Kohltan’s corneas, kidneys, liver and heart valves will go to children in need of them.

“(The miracle) might not have necessarily been what people thought it would be,” said Caleb Ward, Kohltan’s father. “In the end, he was a miracle, and he was able to help other people even though something happened to him.”

Kohltan was hit by a car on Oct. 17 while trying to cross the intersection at Main Street and Kelly Street in Destin. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and died Oct. 22.

Kohltan’s mother Asher Ward told WKRG News 5 Tuesday his accident led to the start of a humbling movement. She said his accident led people to prayer who hadn’t prayed in awhile; reminded parents the importance of their children wearing helmets; and it caused parents to prioritize making time for their kids.

“This is the darkest time in our lives,” she said. “But knowing how much joy he brought to us and that he was able to give to others and give them the miracle of their lives, we’re just proud.”

The Wards said since Kohltan died, their home has felt empty. They miss Kohltan’s stubborn and goofy personality.

“It takes your breath away every time you walk into his room,” Caleb Ward said.

However, they find peace in knowing Kohltan has made a difference.

“There’s so much good that has come from this,” Asher Ward said. “The love and support we’ve received is what’s getting us through.”

The Wards plan to start nonprofit foundations centered around traumatic brain injuries and raising awareness about the importance of wearing helmets.

They are also organizing a blood drive for Nov. 22 at Dalton Threadgill Park in Destin.

LATEST STORIES