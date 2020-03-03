A frozen wonderland!

HAMBURG, NY (CBS Newspath)–FROZEN HOMES: Take a look at these homes covered in ice along Lake Erie in Hamburg, NY. John Kucko posted this video on Saturday showing what 48 hours of strong winds and freezing temperatures can do.
