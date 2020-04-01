A different take on social distancing

DALLAS, Tex. (CBS Newspath)–What are you doing to make sure you follow social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic? This woman in Dallas, Texas had a creative way to keep people six feet away during her recent grocery shopping trip.
- Families worried loved ones inside Metro Jail could catch Coronavirus
- Thomas Hospital parking lot ‘lights up’ for health care workers
- Mobile County deputy who fought life-threatening flu case back home with family
- Retired Michigan priest awaiting trial on six felony charges passes away
- COVID-19 question of the day: Are smokers more likely to get coronavirus