A clever way to sell toilet paper!

GERMANY (CBS Newspath)–A store in Germany has started selling toilet paper via a drive-through system. The manager came up with the idea because there are a limited number of people allowed in his store at a time. He said he only started selling toilet paper because of the high demand for it amid the coronavirus pandemic.
