PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Charges were dropped this week against a Pensacola man who shot at police officers last month while they served a warrant at his home.

Corey Marioneaux Jr., 24, no longer faces attempted murder charges after State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden announced there was not enough evidence to prove Marioneaux intended to harm police.

“It’s a blessing,” Marioneaux said Friday. “Like I said, it’s a breath of fresh air.”

On Feb. 3, Marioneaux was sleeping at about 5 a.m. when he was startled by a noise.

“I heard a big boom at the door. So, I jumped up out the bed and grabbed my firearm,” he said. “As I was walking down the hallway, I heard another big boom and the door swung open.”

Pensacola Police were there to serve a warrant. However, Marioneaux was not wanted by the police. He says he thought whoever was behind the door intended to harm him.

“I fired a shot at the door. It was pitch black. I couldn’t see anything,” he said. “I didn’t fire at a specific person or anything like that. I just fired it at the door.”

A SWAT officer’s shield was hit by the gunfire. Officers fired back but missed. Police say Marioneaux immediately put down his weapon and apologized for the shooting.

“I came out of the door screaming to them, ‘my gun is down. My gun is down,” Marioneaux said. “To every police officer that walked up to me, I was apologizing and letting them know I didn’t know it was the police department.”

Marioneaux was arrested and charged with attempted murder by law enforcement.

But prosecutors announced this week Marioneaux’s charges were dropped, saying he showed remorse and cooperated.

“The first thought I had when I heard the news … I was very excited,” he said. “I was happy. I was running around.”

While Marioneaux feels vindicated, he says he’s still hopeful for justice for his son. The family claims the child was injured in police custody while the investigation into the shooting occurred. A lawsuit is pending.

The Cochran Law Firm out of Los Angeles is representing the Marioneaux family.

“You don’t just let that go by and not have real answers from it,” he said.

The State Attorney’s Office and the Pensacola Police Department said they would not comment further about this incident. However, a media release from state prosecutors says police acted within the law during the raid Feb. 3.