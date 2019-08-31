‘A black vote for Trump is mental illness,’ Baptist church sign says in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CNN) — An Alabama pastor is standing by his controversial anti-Trump church sign.

The sign outside of New Era Baptist Church in Birmingham reads: “A black vote for Trump is mental illness.”

On the other side, it says: “A white vote for Trump is pure racism.”

The church’s pastor, Michael Jordan, is behind the sign.

He said he is encouraging people to not vote for Trump.

“God motivates me to take a stand for what’s right. Read the Bible, if they call me a racist, look in the White House,” Jordan said.

Daxton Kirk, a Trump supporter, disagrees.

“You should not come into a building and feel that you are hated and diversified just because you came here to worship the Lord,” Kirk said.

Kirk said he has reached out to City Hall and his representative in hopes of having something done about the sign.