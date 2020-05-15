A 91-year old is knitting at home to help during the pandemic

WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NORFOLK, England (CBS Newspath)–One 91-year-old is knitting for a very special cause while staying at home in Norfolk, England.

Margaret Seaman was brainstorming ways she could help the UK combat the coronavirus pandemic. She decided to knit a hospital made of yarn to raise money for the UK’s National Health Service. “I thought what can I do? I’m no good to go out to work anymore because of my age. But what can I do?,” she said. “And I thought, well, I can knit, I’ve knitted the other things and raised money with them.”

The hospital of yarn features patients, hospital staff, beds, wards, waiting rooms, all things you would see in a real hospital. It’s been dubbed “Knittingale Hospital.” The name is a tribute to Nightingale Hospitals, which were set up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Seaman says of her work: “I hope people will enjoy looking at it. If they enjoy it as much as I have knitting it, that will be fine.”

