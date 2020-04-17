99-year old raises millions in support of UK healthcare

BEDFORDSHIRE, England (CBS Newspath)–

Tom Moore, a 99-year-old British war veteran, completed 100 laps of his garden on Thursday (April 16), raising more than 12 million pounds ($15 million) for the health service in an endeavour that has spread joy across the country amid the coronavirus gloom.

Retired army captain Moore, who has used a rollator to move around since breaking his hip, set himself the target of walking the 25 metres around his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday on April 30.

He completed the walk to praise from around the country and a salute from soldiers in the regiment which replaced the one in which he served in India, Burma and Sumatra during World War Two.

He said he had been inspired by the care he received from Britain’s state-run health service when he broke his hip and when he was treated for cancer.

His original target was 1,000 pounds but that modest aim was blown away as media attention from around the globe zoomed in on his garden in central England. The story has lifted the hearts of a nation in lockdown, weary of relentless waves of grim news.

So far, nearly 13,000 people with COVID-19 have died in British hospitals, the fifth-highest total globally.