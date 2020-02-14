6 Baldwin County students selected for Austal USA apprenticeship program

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Planning for the future isn’t always top of mind for high school students, but Evan Stanley knows what he wants and Friday he put that in writing.

“It’s an honor. It’s a dream come true. I’ve wanted to do this for so long. This is a dream come true,” he said Friday morning during Austal Apprentice Signing Day at Daphne High School.

Evan and his classmate, E’Myis Craig, signed on for the Austal USA paid youth apprenticeship program.

“I feel like it’s going to be a good career opportunity for me, a great chance. I’m real excited. I’m happy,” said Craig.

The program selects students from Mobile and Baldwin County schools. Only 6 students were chosen in Baldwin County this year. The already Baldwin students are Noah Burch and Blake Benson from Robertsdale High Schoool; Ryan Moore from Foley High School; and Mason Guinn from Fairhope High School.

“The goal is to roll them straight into our full time apprenticeship program upon graduation from the high school,” said Ryan Lee, Austal Workforce Development Manager.

These highly sought-after positions keep career coach Morrell Baxter busy.

“This is a huge deal for them because it’s not just some summer job that they can have, but this is going to lead into a lifelong career that they can have for the rest of their lives,” she said.

