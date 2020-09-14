5 Years of Airbus in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today, (Monday, Sept. 14th, 2020) is the fifth anniversary of the start of production for Airbus Mobile.
There have been a lot of milestones for the company since the European aircraft maker opened its first final assembly line in the U.S.
Most notably, the company built a second final assembly line for the Airbus A-220 aircraft. (Video of the second FAL is attached to this story.)
This final assembly line has been operating since May, but there has been a steady stream of A-220’s since August 2019. Those first few were assembled on the original A-320 assembly line.
Two A-220’s are now ready for delivery. The A-220 is a regional aircraft that was acquired by Airbus with its acquisition of Bombardier.
So far, Airbus has delivered more than 180 A-320 aircraft to 8 customers. The company currently employs one thousand people now.
Airbus has had an economic impact in Mobile and Baldwin counties of about $1.1B.
