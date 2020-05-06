5-year old steals car to drive to California to buy a Lamborghini

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (CBS Newspath)–A five-year-old in Utah had quite the day on Monday. He drove a few miles before a Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped him.

The UHP trooper thought he was pulling over an impaired driver, but the person behind the wheel was not who he was expecting.

Dashcam video shared by UHP showed the driver of the SUV pulling over and Trooper Rick Morgan talking with the driver. “How old are you? Five-years-old?” the trooper was heard saying.

According to UHP, the five-year-old had $3 in his pocket and said he was driving to California to buy a Lamborghini.

KUTV, the CBS station in Salt Lake City, spoke with the boy, Adrian, and his family.

Adrian said, “The police said that I drive good.”

His sister, who was watching him at the time, said she fell asleep and was shocked when she woke up. “I’d seen that the truck was gone, that he was gone, and the keys were gone,” she said. “How does a little five year old, eleven years younger than me, do it and I can’t?”

Adrian’s sister said she’ll never leave the keys out again.