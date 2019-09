Quiet and mild evening, pleasantly warm weekend ahead Video

What does the hurricane cone of uncertainty actually mean? Video

Factors that influenced yesterday's Flash Flooding in Mobile Video

Low rain chances return with lower heat Video

Thursday Night Weather Video

Little lower heat and more relief today; Jerry now a hurricane Video

Humberto Moves Away form Bermuda as Jerry Gains Strength Video

Wednesday Night Weather Video

Tracking the Tropics: 3 systems active in Atlantic, more possible disturbances coming Video