UPDATE: FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead, a third person was shot and the suspect was on the loose Wednesday night.

Jason Kenneth Jones, 41, shot and killed one person in the roadway outside a home on Davies Drive, and apparently killed another person at a home on Suncrest Drive, according to Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford. Ford said Jones also shot his girlfriend but she has survived so far and is cooperating with law enforcement.