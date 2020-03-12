5 Things To Do This Weekend: March 13th, 14th and 15th

LoDa Art Walk

Friday 6PM

Downtown Mobile

More Information Here

Funky Monkey 5K and Fun Run

Saturday 8-10AM

USA Campus – Mobile

How To Register and For More Information Here

Mega Pet Adoption

Saturday 10AM – 4PM

Pensacola Fairgrounds

More Information Here

NAS Pensacola Remembrance Ceremony

Saturday 11AM

Veterans Memorial Park

Pensacola

More Information Here

Songs From The South – South Baldwin Community Theatre

Saturday and Sunday 2:30PM

South Baldwin Commuity Theatre – Gulf Shores

More Information and Tickets Here

