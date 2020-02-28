5 Things To Do This Weekend: February 28-March 1

1. Shrimp and Grits Festival
Destin Harbor
Saturday Noon – 4PM
More Information Here
2. Pensacon 2020
Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
Pensacola Bay Center – Downtown Pensacola
Information About Times, Tickets, Guests, and More Here
3. Circus Under The Big Top
Sunday and Monday
Jackson County Fair Grounds – Pascagoula
Information and Tickets Here
4. Pensacon Gallery Night
Today 5:00-11:30PM
Downtown Pensacola
More Information Here
5. Run Mob Running Club Open House
Saturday 7:00AM
Glenn Sebastian Nature Trail – Mobile
More Information Here