5 Things To Do This Weekend: February 28-March 1

1. Shrimp and Grits Festival

Destin Harbor

Saturday Noon – 4PM

2. Pensacon 2020

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Pensacola Bay Center – Downtown Pensacola

3. Circus Under The Big Top

Sunday and Monday

Jackson County Fair Grounds – Pascagoula

4. Pensacon Gallery Night

Today 5:00-11:30PM

Downtown Pensacola

5. Run Mob Running Club Open House

Saturday 7:00AM

Glenn Sebastian Nature Trail – Mobile

