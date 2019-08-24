5 Things To Do August 23-25

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Here are 5 things to do this weekend on the Gulf Coast.
1. Dauphin Street Beer Fest
- Sample all flavors and types of beers.
- One ticket gets you in all participating venues
- Learn more here.
2. Matilda the Musical
- The Joe Jefferson Playhouse
- August 23-25 and August 30-September 1
- Come watch as Matilda’s story unfolds right before your eyes at JJP!
- Learn more here.
3. Live At Five Fairhope
- Friday, August 23rd
- Still Standing-Tribute to Elton John
- Learn more here.
4. Cool Club Cookout
- Benefit for Dance Without Limits Foundation
- Friday, August 23rd 11:30pm – 2:30am
- Learn more here.
5. Benefit Poker Run
- Benefiting Artistic Sol Tattoo Shop
- Start Sunday, August 25th at noon
- Pensacola Harley-Davidson
- Learn more here.