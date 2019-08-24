5 Things To Do August 23-25

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Here are 5 things to do this weekend on the Gulf Coast.

1. Dauphin Street Beer Fest

  • Sample all flavors and types of beers.
  • One ticket gets you in all participating venues
  • Learn more here.

2. Matilda the Musical

  • The Joe Jefferson Playhouse
  • August 23-25 and August 30-September 1
  • Come watch as Matilda’s story unfolds right before your eyes at JJP!
  • Learn more here.

3. Live At Five Fairhope

  • Friday, August 23rd
  • Still Standing-Tribute to Elton John
  • Learn more here.

4. Cool Club Cookout

  • Benefit for Dance Without Limits Foundation
  • Friday, August 23rd 11:30pm – 2:30am
  • Learn more here.

5. Benefit Poker Run

  • Benefiting Artistic Sol Tattoo Shop
  • Start Sunday, August 25th at noon
  • Pensacola Harley-Davidson
  • Learn more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Don't Miss

Trending Stories