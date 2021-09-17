34th annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup kicks off Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The kickoff for the 34th annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup is set for Saturday.

This is one of the biggest cleanup events across the state. Volunteers who signed up for the event will be responsible for cleaning Langan Park and the Three Mile Creek area in Mobile.

Mobile Baykeeper Communications Director Cane O’rear says this event is a way to assist a major problem that has been surfacing in Mobile for quite some time — littering.

“We’ve got a litter program in Mobile, there’s no ducking the problem,” O’Rear said. “But a lot of the

litter on the ground ends up in our waters so we at Mobile Bay Keepers who are about protecting the watershed this is a particular concern to us.”

It is not too late to join the clean-up. If you’re interested, you are asked to arrive at Langan Park before the event begins.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon.