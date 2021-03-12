3 people rescued after boat capsizes off the coast of Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Fire Rescue responded to a call of boaters in distress Friday morning. Chief Mike Kimmerling confirms three people were rescued after their boat capsized about 150 yards offshore in the Gulf of Mexico around 11:30 a.m. All three boaters declined medical treatment once they were on land.

Kimmerling said it appears this was the first time the three had taken this boat out. He says multiple people in condominiums reported the incident to police and fire rescue. Two emergency boats responded to the scene, along with lifeguards from the beach.