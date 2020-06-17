Adopt Me

200 lb turtle rescued by Coast Guard

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CAPE MAY, NJ (CBS Newspath)–Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Cape May, New Jersey and the Marine Mammal Stranding Center worked together on June 12 to free an approximately 200-pound loggerhead sea turtle that was tangled in a line.


