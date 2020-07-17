2 City of Bay Minette employees test positive for COVID-19

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Bay Minette reports two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The employees work in public works and at the library.
“Upon receiving notification of the test results, the City conducted extensive cleaning at both facilities. The City has previously put measures in place to protect our employees and the public, including the use of plexiglass and glass barriers at customer service counters. The City will continue to monitor and adapt our safety measures during this ever-changing situation,” a post read on the city’s Facebook page.
