$175B in small business loans given out in 2nd round of Paycheck Protection Program

(CNN) – The Trump administration announced Sunday that 2.2 million small business loans worth $175 billion have been made in the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin says the average size of a loan made was $79,000.

The administration said that since the laucnh of the PPP, 3.8 million loans totaling more than $500 billion have been made.

