17-year-old collects luggage of love for St. Mary’s Home

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — When 17-year-old Sarah Strope learned St. Mary’s Home was closing its doors after housing children in need for nearly 200 years, she felt compelled to do something.

The McGill-Toolen High School Senior launched a campaign to collect duffle bags and luggage for the youngsters who will be placed elsewhere.

“I’ve grown up playing with the kids and volunteering at St. Mary’s Home. When I heard it was closing, I felt that I needed to continue to do my part, and help them into the {next} chapter in their life.” Sarah Strope





Her mother helped spread the word of Sarah’s efforts on Facebook, and friends answered the call with donations.

“I admit, I am proud of her. It is common for the residents to have to pack their things in trash bags, and this is a way for her and everyone who donated luggage to show them a final act of kindness. The bags may be empty, but they are in fact, filled with love.” Lou Anne Strope, Sarah’s Mother

Lou Anne says roughly ten more suitcases are needed in order for each resident to have one bag.

Anyone wanting to donate to the children can drop off clean, empty travel bags at St. Mary’s Home.

St. Mary’s information:

Address: 4350 Moffett Rd, Mobile, AL 36618

Phone: (251) 344-7733

LATEST STORIES: