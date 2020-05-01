11-year-old boy dies in accidental shooting in Pinson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An 11-year-old child was shot and killed Friday morning in what is being called an accidental shooting while hunting.
It happened on Cedar Mountain Road, which is near Emerald Lake in Pinson. Jefferson County officials say that no foul play is suspected. Police believe the shooting happened sometime around 9:30 a.m. Friday.
This is an ongoing investigation.
LATEST POSTS
- Local UPS drivers, Fairhope community groups provide lunch to community
- ‘Grim Reaper’ visits Walton County as beaches reopen
- Judge orders release of 50 migrant detainees in California
- Despite ‘reopening’ of Texas, border leaders still recommend staying home, taking precaution
- WATCH: New White House press secretary McEnany to hold 1st briefing