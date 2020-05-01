11-year-old boy dies in accidental shooting in Pinson

Video

by: Erica Pettway,

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An 11-year-old child was shot and killed Friday morning in what is being called an accidental shooting while hunting.

It happened on Cedar Mountain Road, which is near Emerald Lake in Pinson. Jefferson County officials say that no foul play is suspected. Police believe the shooting happened sometime around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories