11-year-old boy dies in accidental shooting in Pinson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An 11-year-old child was shot and killed Friday morning in what is being called an accidental shooting while hunting.

It happened on Cedar Mountain Road, which is near Emerald Lake in Pinson. Jefferson County officials say that no foul play is suspected. Police believe the shooting happened sometime around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

