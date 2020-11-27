1 dead, another injured in Pensacola night club shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One man is dead and another person is injured after an overnight shooting in Pensacola.

The Pensacola Police Department says the shooting happened at The Platinum Club at 2369 N. Palafox Street.

PPD says one man was pronounced dead at a local hospital and another shooting victim showed up to Sacred Heart Hospital with injuries sustained in the incident.

