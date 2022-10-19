MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular podcast has put a spotlight on a case out of Mississippi that involved a suspect from the Mobile area.

Indiana-based podcast “Crime Junkie” creator Ashley Flowers uploaded an episode of the podcast on Oct. 17, involving a man from Mobile. The episode, titled “MISSING: Kreneice Jones & LaMoine Allen,” discusses two toddlers who disappeared in 1992 on Mother’s Day.

The Jackson family was having a small get-together for Mother’s Day outside of Woodville, Miss. when Kreneice and LaMoine disappeared. According to the host of the show, Flowers, just the day before the two toddlers went missing a man attempted to lure a nine-year-old into his car by asking for directions. This happened in the same area where the two children went missing.

A person saw the encounter between the man and the nine-year-old girl and ran the man off, however, the person was able to get the license plate of the vehicle he was driving before he left. The FBI was able to track this man to Mobile. Investigators questioned the man, at which point he claims this whole interaction was a misunderstanding. He claims he got scared because he became lost in a neighborhood and that is why he asked the nine-year-old for directions.

To listen to the podcast, click here.