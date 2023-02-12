FILE- This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A new true crime podcast from Investigation Discovery is set to feature a Mobile County cold case in this eight-episode series. “Why Can’t We Talk About Amanda’s Mom?” will discuss the case of a woman found in Mobile in 1993.

In November 1993 the body of Renee Bergeron was found on a dirt road near I-10 in Mobile. She was found nude, decapitated and all the blood had been drained out of her body. 30 years later her killer has still not been caught.

Sarah Cailean, former sex crimes detective and current civilian special investigator for the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, hosts the series and delves into the 1993 investigation.

The first episode of the podcast will be released on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The episodes will be released on a weekly basis every Wednesday.