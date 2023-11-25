Warning: This story discusses violence against children and pregnancy complications. Reader discretion is advised.

HEFLIN, Ala. (WKRG) — A pregnant mother and her son were found stabbed to death in their north Alabama home. A man accused of their murder was arrested 21 years later. This is the story of Monica and Dalton Rollins.

WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Monica & Dalton Rollins’ story is the thirty-second in the series.

Monica Rollins was 23 years old in September 2002. Monica had two sons – 6-year-old Dalton and 2-year-old Aaron – and she was 36 weeks pregnant with her third child.

On Sept. 13, 2002, Monica and the boys headed over to her dad’s house, Donald Pritchett, to spend time with him. They went horseback riding, had dinner and conversations before Monica packed the boys back up and headed to their home in Heflin, Alabama, around 8:30 p.m. that Friday.

Monica told Pritchett they would be coming back over sometime during the weekend. As the weekend passed by and there was no word from Monica, Pritchett became worried. A family member went over to the home to check on the family on Sept. 16. That’s when Monica and Dalton were found brutally murdered in their home.

Both Monica and Dalton had been stabbed to death. Because of the assault, police said Monica went into labor, leading to her unborn child being partially delivered and deceased. Her 2-year-old son Aaron was found hiding in a closet unharmed.

For over two decades, police searched for the Rollins’ killer and, after 21 years, they finally made an arrest.

On June 26, 2023, Lewis Ladon Spivey was arrested by officers of the Heflin Police Department on warrants for two murder charges. Spivey had just recently been released early from a 20-year prison sentence in Florida when he confessed to the stabbings, according to a CBS News report.

Spivey had been sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2010 for robbery with a gun or deadly weapon and five years for aggravated assault, according to the Florida Department of Corrections records. Spivey is currently in the Cleburne County Jail and has not been given a bond.