PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The jury selection for the trial of a man accused of the July 2021 murder of a former football star is set to begin Monday, July 17. The Florida State Attorney’s Office is still looking for a key witness. This is the story of Ladarius Clardy.

WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Ladarius Clardy’s story is the twenty-eighth in the series.

“He was a great individual. A great kid with a great personality.” That’s how Ladarius Clardy’s dad, LaDaron Clardy, described him. Clardy had just graduated from Pine Forest High School in 2020, where he was the school’s all-time leading passer.

“A lot of people see the sports side but Ladarius — he’d always keep A/B honor roll. He was an A/B honor roll student through school the whole time, including college,” said LaDaron.

After high school, Clardy left his Pensacola home and moved to Kennesaw State University, where he would continue his athletic and academic journey majoring in cyber security.

Clardy returned to Pensacola in the summer of 2021 while on break. It was just after midnight on July 1, 2021, when Clardy and another man were sitting in Clardy’s car. 50 bullets were shot into the car before it crashed into a ravine on Fairfield Drive. Clardy would be pronounced dead.

Investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office got to work and within three weeks had seized the car and interviewed three people regarding the case. Although investigators were working diligently to solve the case, they would not charge anyone with Clardy’s murder until September 2021.

At a news conference on Sept. 1, ECSO Sheriff Chip Simmons announced the arrest of two men – Da’Quavion Snowden, Jr. and Amos Snowden, Jr. Another suspect, Kobie Jenkins, Jr., had not been arrested, but he had murder and attempted murder warrants out for his arrest. Jenkins was later arrested on Oct. 16.

On Oct. 22, 2021, Timothy Knight, Jr. and Terrell Parker, Jr., were also arrested in connection to Clardy’s murder. Both men were charged with principal first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and one count of attempted murder. All five of the men were indicted for first-degree premeditated murder on Oct. 28, 2021.

It would be nearly a year and a half before any movement would be made in the case. On Feb. 23, 2023, charges against three of the men were dropped. The charges against Kobie Jenkins, Jr., Timothy Knight and Terrell Parker were dismissed after a Nolle Prosequi was filed.

“The lawful arrests were made based on probable cause after a comprehensive investigation by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office,” the State Attorney’s Office said in a release. “The legal standard for the Office of State Attorney to prosecute a crime requires a greater standard of proof beyond and to the exclusion of reasonable doubt. Currently, the evidence does not meet that standard. The Office of the State Attorney and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will continue to diligently investigate and gather information in this case. Upon developing sufficient admissible evidence, charges against Knight and Parker will be reinitiated.”

The trial for Da’Quavion Snowden is set to begin Monday, July 17, 2023; however, there are some loose ends that still need to be tied up. On Thursday, July 13, the Florida State Attorney’s Office for the First Judicial Circut made a Facebook post asking for public help. The post said they were looking for Zityra Terrell, who they said is a witness to the murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Terrell is asked to contact State Attorney Investigator Wright at (850) 200-6903.

“I love you son, and I got your back like always,” LaDaron said. “I miss you so much. I’d do anything to see you again.”