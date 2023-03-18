MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is accused of stabbing an elderly couple 50 times. Two guns the couple owned came up missing after the murders. Who had them and what were they going to do with them? This is the story of Aubrey Shaw.

WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Aubrey Shaw’s story is the twentieth in the series.

It was Aug. 20, 2007, when Terra Orellana got a knock on her door. Orellana was a neighbor of Doris Gilbert, 83, and Robert Gilbert, 79. She got up and answered the door, which is when she saw Joanne Shaw, the mother of Aubrey Shaw. Joanne told Orellana she needed to come over to Joanne’s home because something “terrible had happened,” according to court records.

Orellana went to Joanne’s home, which is when Aubrey told her he had killed two people. Orellana asked who he had killed and Aubrey gestured to the Gilbert home. Orellana told officers Aubrey kept saying he screwed up and he asked her for a ride. She left and told Aubrey she was going to get her car keys. Instead of doing that, Orellana called another neighbor who then called 911.

An officer at Blakeley State Park was the first to arrive on the scene. When he entered the home he found Doris lying face up on the bed and Robert lying face down on the floor near the bed. In total, the Gilberts had 50 stab wounds, Doris has 18 stab wounds and Robert had 32 stab wounds.

During the investigation, the Gilbert’s caretaker who lived behind the couple was interviewed. He told investigators that on Aug 19, Aubrey had come by his home around 8:30 p.m. and asked for $20. The caretaker told Aubrey he didn’t have any money and Aubrey left. Five minutes later Aubrey came back and again asked for $20. The caretaker again said no.

The caretaker testified during the trial that Robert Gilbert had a .357 Magnum gun and a .38 caliber Charter Arms revolver that he kept in the home. After the Gilberts were killed both guns were missing from the home.

Another man testified during the trial and said Aubrey had come over to his house on Aug. 19 and stayed for a few hours before leaving. Aubrey returned around 1 a.m. on Aug. 20 and asked if he could borrow a t-shirt and if the man knew anyone who was interested in buying a .357 Magnum gun.

An investigator with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office testified that he collected multiple items from the crime scene including a bloody t-shirt, a Charter Arms gun and a .357 Magnum revolver. He also recovered a steak knife that had Robert’s blood on it.

Aubrey was arrested within hours of the bodies being found. He was found in his mother’s home halfway under a bed.

Aubrey had no witnesses testify in his defense and he claimed that he was so intoxicated at the time of the murders that he “was unable to form the specific intent to kill.” He also argued that the state did not prove that the murders occurred during a burglary because he was welcome at the Gilbert home.

A jury convicted Aubrey of four counts of capital murder. In a 10 to 2 vote, the jury recommended the death penalty. The circuit court agreed with the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Aubrey to death.

Aubrey is currently on death row at Holman Prison in Escambia County, Ala. He has been on death row for nearly 12 years.