WKRG and MBNEP present The Truck Bed Trash Can Design Competition

One of the largest environmental issues facing our coastal area is litter and its effects on our local waterways. One of the biggest sources of this litter is from trash left in pickup truck beds and boats, which inadvertently blows out onto roadways. To bring awareness to this problem, the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program launched its Trash Blows Campaign three years ago as an effective tool to bring attention to the problem.

Unfortunately for concerned truck and boat owners, there are very few commercial options for someone wanting to buy a trash receptacle to put in the back of their boat or truck bed. From this, the Truck Bed Trash Can Design Competition was born. The competition encourages individuals to design a prototype of a trash can for truck beds. Contestants are eligible to win $3,500 in cash and other in-kind prizes to help launch their product to market. There is also a $500 People’s Choice Award that will go to the audience favorite.

The competition consisted of two rounds. Round 1 was conducted virtually by video submission of the prototype design. Judges reviewed videos and select individuals to proceed to Round 2. Round 2 was a ‘live pitch’ event at WKRG Studios on November 12 to a panel of judges. The live pitch will be shared to the community here, on wkrg.com, on December 10 at 7pm and available to watch afterwards.

The Truck bed Trashcan Design Competition was made possible through the generous support of the US EPA Gulf of Mexico Program and the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program. Television production courtesy of WKRG.

Competition prizes are courtesy of event sponsors.

