BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — AAA said this Christmas travel season has been the second busiest in history, behind only 2019. Around 104 million Americans are expected to hit the roads, according to AAA.

AAA said the day after Christmas is usually the busiest travel day during the Christmas season but that people’s travels have spread out during the last few years.

AAA said no matter what day you travel, you can expect it to be busy due to the number of people making trips. According to AAA, around 115 million Americans are expected to travel over 50 miles during the Christmas season. AAA says these numbers are back to pre-pandemic levels.

“We’ve kind of put the pandemic behind us. COVID is still out there but we’ve all kind of learned how to prepare for travel and how to protect ourselves for things like that and that makes a big difference in our level of comfort,” said Clay Ingram, AAA spokesperson. “Because it’s that emotional holiday that we have that connection to loved ones, we’re going to get out and about pretty much no matter what.”

Some people know how busy the day after Christmas will be on the roads and chose to get a head start on their return trip.

“I heard the weather was supposed to be bad so I want to beat that so that was one of the biggest reasons,” said holiday traveler Terrance Wilson. “Plus, I drive trucks and I get tired of driving on the highways so I wanted to get on out, get on down.”

Those traveling on Christmas day say it’s nice because of how little traffic there is but that it’s always hard to leave family early.

“If you get in a bind for something, there’s nobody open most of the time, except Buc-ee’s is open, Waffle House maybe, but that’s about it,” said holiday traveler Lamar Harris.

AAA said 7.5 million people will be traveling by air this year which is the busiest a Christmas travel season has been by air.