UPDATE (3:37 p.m.): Mobile Fire and Rescue said a truck carrying groceries caught fire when the driver “was unable to avoid a mattress in the road,” according to an Instagram post.

The driver drove for several miles before seeing and smelling smoke. The driven then stopped the truck and got out. MFRD crews used foam and water to put out the blaze.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — ALGO has confirmed a vehicle fire has caused delays on Moffett Road.

Moffett Road is closed at this time but a detour has been set up crossing over parking areas on the scene.

ALGO asks for drivers to use caution in the area and to expect delays.

ALGO expects this incident to be clear by 4 p.m. The type of vehicle has not been confirmed at this time.