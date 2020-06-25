Transportation officials urge drivers to be mindful of construction workers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials are reminding drivers to watch out for workers as they do their jobs after responding to this morning’s fatal crash.

Thursday morning’s fatal accident on I-65 involving a construction worker is what transportation officials have been warning drivers about for years.

According to the US Department of Transportation, 754 people died in highway work zone crashes nationwide in 2018, the most recent data available.

27 of those victims died in Alabama.

Although construction workers are often the victims, four out of five deaths nationwide were either drivers or passengers.

Speeding and distractions were major factors in many of these crashes.

Some tips to follow:

Be prepared and check for the latest traffic information.

Be alert and pay attention to everything around you.

Watch for workers, because workers are fatally killed in these types of accidents every year.

Share the road, allow workers to pass if you see flashing lights.

