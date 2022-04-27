MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — ALGO has confirmed there is currently traffic congestion on I-65 northbound near exit 4 Dauphin Street.

There is no confirmed information on what is causing the congestion, except that an incident has happened. The exit ramp for Dauphin Street is completely backed up, it is recommended to find an alternative route at this time. ALGO is predicting the incident to be cleared by 8:53 this morning.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information when it becomes available.