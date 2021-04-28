Traffic Alert: two crashes causing heavy delays on I-10 in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Highway Patrol is working two major crashes on I-10 eastbound in Mobile.

The first crash was reported around 6:00 a.m., on I-10 eastbound near the Dauphin Island Parkway exit. The crash involved a mustang that had a lane blocked for more than an hour. The congestion remains in that area, although the crash was cleared as of 7:52 a.m.

A second crash involving a motorcycle was reported around 7:15 a.m. at the I-65 interchange. The left lane is blocked in that area.

There are heavy delays from both crashes. It is recommended to leave early as traffic remains down to one lane as of 8:05 a.m.