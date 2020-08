PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- A fatal crash early Friday morning briefly blocked traffic on W. Fairfield Drive at S. New Warrington Road.

A pedestrian was hit and killed around 2:30 a.m. on New Warrington Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The traffic report says a vehicle ran over a 27-year-old man while he was in the roadway. The vehicle left the scene.