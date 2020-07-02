Traffic Alert: Fatal accident in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – First responders are on the scene of a fatal accident in Penscaola.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched to New Warrington Rd and Mobile Highway at 4:50 a.m. Thursday morning.

Lanes are blocked.

Drivers can make a detour on W Fairfield Dr.

The accident is still under investigation.

