Traffic Alert: Fatal accident in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – First responders are on the scene of a fatal accident in Penscaola.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, troopers were dispatched to New Warrington Rd and Mobile Highway at 4:50 a.m. Thursday morning.
Lanes are blocked.
Drivers can make a detour on W Fairfield Dr.
The accident is still under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Failed cattle dog and disabled calf share unbreakable bond
- Trump says he looks like the Lone Ranger in a mask and likes it
- 103-year-old says 2020 has been the craziest year she’s seen
- A message from Kelsey Starling’s dive team, one year later
- US adds 4.8 million jobs as unemployment falls to 11.1%