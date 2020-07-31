TRAFFIC ALERT: Disruptions to traffic in NW Florida

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Some traffic changes are coming to Okaloosa and Walton Counties this week.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) says work is being conducted on the Mid-Bay bridge and other roads for maintenance.

OKALOOSA COUNTY:

Mid-Bay Bridge Tendon Repairs – The Mid-Bay Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, July 31 and Monday, Aug. 3 through Friday, Aug. 7 as workers complete tendon repairs. Emergency service vehicles will be able to use the bridge for only urgent emergency services during the temporary closures. Alternative routes are State Road (S.R.) 20, S.R. 85, and U.S. 98. Variable message boards are located at each end of the bridge to notify drivers about restrictions. Load limits currently in place on the bridge will be lifted at 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8.

WALTON COUNTY:

FDOT says weather could cause delays in the projects.

