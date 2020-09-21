Traffic Alert: Crash involving overturned vehicle blocking all westbound lanes on I-10 Bayway

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — First responders are on the scene of a major crash blocking the westbound lanes of I-10 on the Bayway.

A vehicle overturned near the Daphne exit on I-10.

Traffic is backed up from exit 38 in Spanish Fort. Life Flight landed on the Bayway to assist with the crash.

Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

This story is developing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories