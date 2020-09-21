Traffic Alert: Crash involving overturned vehicle blocking all westbound lanes on I-10 Bayway

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — First responders are on the scene of a major crash blocking the westbound lanes of I-10 on the Bayway.
A vehicle overturned near the Daphne exit on I-10.
Traffic is backed up from exit 38 in Spanish Fort. Life Flight landed on the Bayway to assist with the crash.
Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.
This story is developing.
