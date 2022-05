MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — ALGO Traffic has confirmed an overturned vehicle on I-65 Southbound near the Moffett Road exit.

Most lanes except the right shoulder are currently blocked. Traffic is very slow-moving at this time, it is advised to seek an alternate route at this time.

ALGO predicts this crash will be cleared by 11:36 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. WKRG will update this story when more information becomes available.