Nighttime lane restrictions planned for the Pensacola Bay Bridge

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If you travel across the Pensacola Bay Bridge during overnight hours, be prepared for some traffic delays.

The Florida Department of Public Transportation (FDOT) says drivers will encounter nighttime lane restrictions on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Thursday evening, June 10 through Friday morning, June 18 ,from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Construction crews will be performing repairs needed to restore four lanes of traffic for the entire bridge. Drivers should anticipate travel delays while the work is underway.

FDOT says all construction is weather-dependent and might be delayed or rescheduled in the event of bad weather. Drivers should use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

