Man killed in crash on I-65

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE FROM MOBILE POLICE:

Mobile, Ala. – On Monday, March 29, 2021 at approximately 10:02 p.m., police responded to northbound I-65 between Dauphin Street and Springhill Avenue in reference to a traffic crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the red Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on I-65 when it started to have mechanical issues which caused it to hit the concrete barrier. This disabled the vehicle in the northbound lane facing in the southbound direction. A white Yukon pulled over to offer assistance to the disabled vehicle, but the driver refused. The Yukon attempted to re-enter traffic northbound and was rear ended by a blue Kia which caused the Kia to crash into the concrete barrier before coming to rest.

The female driver of the Kia was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The male passenger of the Kia was transported to the hospital for serious injuries and later succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old John Lee Watson.

The female driver of the Yukon was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.