CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) – A major crash on I-10 eastbound near Crestview has traffic backed up for miles.

The crash was reported just before 5:00 a.m. on Thursday morning near mile-marker 49.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the wreck.

So far, no word on if anyone was injured.

Crews are still working to clear the crash hours after the collision.

All lanes were temporarily blocked but traffic is now being let through in the right lane.

Expect heavy delays in that area.