OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) - Two people on a motorcycle are dead after they hit a deer, then were hit by a van. It happened Saturday afternoon in Okaloosa County. The Florida Highway Patrol says the motorcycle was going west on Charlie Day Road at CR 189 when it hit a deer. Two people were on the bike, a 53-year-old man and 14-year-old boy.

Both of the people on the motorcycle were thrown off the bike, then they were hit by the van. Both died on the scene of the crash.