CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) A woman was killed when she was hit by a vehicle on Hwy. 29 at Tate School Road, according to the Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. on Friday.

The crash is blocking the south lane of the highway. Drivers may want to avoid the area.

